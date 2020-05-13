Conor McGregor personally delivers his latest batch of medical equipment to Irish hospitals

The MMA star has been sending out PPE for weeks

Conor McGregor has personally delivered the latest batch of medical equipment he personally bought for Irish healthcare workers.

The MMA star has been sending out personal protective equipment (PPE) for weeks, after spending €1.3 million on equipment for Irish hospitals.

In new photos this week, Conor, 31, can be seen personally delivering the equipment himself.

Dublin entrepreneur Doug Leddin shared photos of the delivery on his Twitter page.

“70+ drops out today of PPE equipment across the whole of Ireland. By amazing volunteers. All donated by @TheNotoriousMMA,” he wrote.

“Some team effort made by everyone. Well done.”

The new pictures come after the Proper No. Twelve founder personally delivered PPE to Crumlin’s Children Hospital.

