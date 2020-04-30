Conor McGregor makes MASSIVE donation to Claudine and Robbie Keane’s charity fundraiser

He already donated €1.3 million worth of medical equipment to hospitals across Ireland, and now Conor McGregor has made another impressive gesture.

The UFC champion donated €20,000 to Claudine and Robbie Keane’s charity fundraiser ‘Our Hospital Heroes’ which is focused on getting medical equipment and protective gear to hospitals in Ireland.

After making the donation Conor wrote on Robbie’s Instagram: “Irish sporting legend! Give us a good jersey for the gaf my brother.”

Former Ireland footballer Robbie said the MMA star will definitely be getting something special for his home.

“I’ll have something special for you thanks so much for your donation, incredibly generous.”

Claudine also applauded the father-of-two for being “incredibly generous” in supporting the frontline.

Conor, 31, then thanked Robbie for his hard work, saying he was a “true representative” of Ireland.

“Top man Robbie fair f***ing play to you doing your bit it doesn’t go un noticed,” he commented.

“True representative of the green white and orange it’s the only way you could have banged in that many goals was with true love and passion for the land. Thank you brother.”

It comes after the couple got a huge boost from Ellen Degeneres for the campaign.

