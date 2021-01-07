Conor McGregor launches clothing range to raise money for vital charity

All profits from the collection will be donated to a worthy Irish charity

Conor McGregor has launched a limited edition clothing range to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin.

The MMA fighter released the collection with apparel brand Roots Of Fight, which celebrates the improbable achievements of the world’s most legendary athletes.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the Crumlin native wrote: “I’ve been inspired by legends like @brucelee and @muhammadali my entire life, so it is an honour to align with @rootsoffight, who have respectfully paid tribute to these icons.”

“The Roots of Fight x Conor McGregor collection speaks to the greatness I continuously strive for while never forgetting where I came from.”

Conor added: “All profits of the collection going to the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin @cmrf_crumlin. Grab yours now at http://rootsof.co/notorious.”

Children’s Health Foundation is the new unified children’s healthcare charity, formerly known as the Temple Street Foundation and CMRF Crumlin.

Children’s Health Foundation raises funds with the help and generosity of supporters across Ireland and beyond, and provides urgent funding across CHI – from funding essential equipment and patient and parental supports, to making new services and ground-breaking paediatric research possible.

Crumlin Children’s Hospital is close to the 32-year-old’s heart, as he has previously visited patients there.

Just last year, the UFC star also hand-delivered a shipment of medical equipment to the hospital – after he donated over €1.3million worth of PPE to hospitals across the country.