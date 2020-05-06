The UFC returns this weekend with the first fights since COVID-19 outbreak

Conor McGregor in talks to fight ‘as early as next month’

Conor McGregor could be back fighting as early as next month – according to UFC boss Dana White.

The MMA star is in talks to return to the Octagon on UFC’s ‘Fight Island’ – a new arena in a secret location designed for UFC fights to continue during the coronavirus pandemic.

Conor’s last return to the UFC saw him beat Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds, back in January in Las Vegas.

The Proper No. Twelve founder had planned to fight three times this year, but with the current coronavirus pandemic, the UFC had to push back planned bouts.

Now the organisation is constructing a purpose-built fight venue – as well as accommodation and medical facilities – on an “unknown island” which is being dubbed “fight island” and will be ready by mid-June.

UFC president Dana White admitted to Barstool Sports that he and Conor have been in contact, and have been discussing his next fight.

“Conor’s been ready to fight for a while. He’s in shape. He’s ready to go. First of all, ‘Fight Island’ is going to be very important in any of these fights that are happening with people from outside the country.

“He and I were texting. He’s asking me what date can I fight on ‘Fight Island’ and will there be fans. Conor’s asking me, Conor wants to fight,” he admitted.

The UFC boss admitted he is now considering a Conor McGregor v Jorje Masvidal fight.

“There’s another interesting fight out there for him right now,” Dana said when talking about Jorge. When asked if Conor could be his next opponent Dana said: “Very good point. That’s a possibility too.”

The UFC will return on Saturday night when Tony Ferguson takes on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title.

The winner will expect to then face Conor’s biggest rival to date; Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana also hinted Conor and Khabib could face each other once again.

“I think Conor-Khabib is a massive fight; Conor against anybody is a massive fight. Tony (Ferguson) and Khabib, if that thing can happen it’s a massive fight.”

