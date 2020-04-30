Conor McGregor hand delivers medical equipment to Crumlin Children’s Hospital

The MMA star has donated over €1.3 million worth of equipment to Irish hospitals

Conor McGregor has hand-delivered his latest shipment of medical equipment to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

The MMA star has already donated over €1.3 million worth of personal protective equipment to hospitals around the country.

While still practicing social distancing, Conor, 31, joined his team in dropping off the much-needed donations to the Dublin hospital.

“Drop off at Crumlin Children’s hospital today ❤️ @theblackforgeinn,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Drop off at Crumlin Children’s hospital today ❤️ @theblackforgeinn A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 30, 2020 at 2:20pm PDT

In the photos Conor can be seen smiling alongside staff after delivering the products.

It comes the same day the Proper No. Twelve founder donated €20,000 to Claudine and Robbie Keane’s charity fundraiser for The Mater Foundation.

