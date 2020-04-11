Conor McGregor features on new rap song

Conor McGregor features on a new song by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

The song, called Stupid Again, features a sample of Conor’s famous speech from UFC 205 – after he defeated Eddie Alvarez.

At the beginning of the song, Conor can be heard saying: “I just want to say from the bottom of my heart I’d like to take this chance to apologise…. to absolutely nobody!”

“The double champ does whatever the f**k he wants!”

Conor’s rap song debut was discovered after Tory Lanez released his new album this week.

The 27-year-old rapper is hugely popular in the US, and has over 8 million followers on Instagram.

The news comes after McGregor was applauded last month, when he announced his plan to donate €1 million worth of protective equipment to Irish hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The MMA star has since pledged to do more, and has also called on the Dublin City Council to “sign off” on a new housing development he built for the homeless.