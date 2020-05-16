Conor McGregor donates €50k after 8-year-old boy starts fundraiser in honour of his grandad

This is so sweet

Conor McGregor donates €50k after 8-year-old boy starts fundraiser in honour of...

Conor McGregor has donated €50,000, after an 8-year-old boy started a GoFundMe page in honour of his grandad.

Dublin boy Eoin McCormack appeared on RTE News on Friday, after launching a new fundraiser for St Luke’s Hospital in Beaumont and the Irish Cancer Society.

The young boy revealed he would be cycling a marathon this weekend (26 miles), in order to raise the funds.

Eoin’s grandad Des McCormack revealed he was sent to St Luke’s for his Cancer treatment last year.

Absolutely incredible! 26 miles!

Good luck young man 🙏 https://t.co/dCzI9r91iR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 15, 2020

“Low and behold last Sunday my son Patrick said ‘you know that Eoin has started GoFundMe page for a charity cycle for St Luke’s. I was just gobsmacked that he would consider that.

“Told him I was so proud of him, he’s just so thoughtful,” he said.

Right after the segment aired Conor, 31, shared the sweet video with Eoin and his grandad Des and then donated €50,000 to the fundraiser.

“Absolutely incredible! 26 miles,” the MMA star wrote. “Good luck young man.”

Thank you @TheNotoriousMMA for your amazing donation. You made Eoin and his Dad very proud. And, he’s only half way through the Marathon! https://t.co/oW3XF3YAy2 — Eamonn Coghlan (@EamonnCoghlan1) May 16, 2020

The Proper No. Twelve founder then revealed he and his family were “cheering on” Eoin from home, as he completed his cycling challenge.

Thank you Eamonn, we are cheering him on from here at home ❤️

Hope all is well! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 16, 2020

