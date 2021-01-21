Conor McGregor brands YouTuber Jake Paul a ‘confused little kid’ after call out

The social media star wants to fight the UFC champion

Conor McGregor has branded YouTuber Jake Paul a “confused little kid”, following his multiple call-out attempts.

The 23-year-old is adamant to fight the UFC champion in a boxing match, and has called him out on numerous occasions over the past few weeks.

Last month, the social media star even sent him a $50 million offer to get in the ring, but Conor ignored his request.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Conor, 32, is currently in Abu Dhabi ahead of his fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 this weekend.

During a press interview for his upcoming bout, the Crumlin native was asked about Jake’s campaign to fight him.

Conor told BT Sport: “You know, that is what it is. We’ll see what happens, he seems like a confused little kid to me, to be honest.”

“He’s willing to get in there, I don’t know what’ll happen, it’s not on the radar at the minute with the young lad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

As for his fight this weekend, Conor has promised fans a good show.

The 32-year-old will go up against Dustin Poirier for the second time this Saturday, January 23, at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, which has been nicknamed ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

Due to the time difference, Conor’s fight won’t air in Ireland until around 5am on Sunday morning.

The Proper No. Twelve founder said: “I’m going to put on a flawless performance, an absolute clinic. I’ve never been more confident in my endurance than I am now.”

“Dustin and his teammate take a bit of disrespect from me saying I’m going to take him out in 60 seconds, it works both ways.”

“If you can last through the drama I’m about to bring to you, we will see what you’re about and who has the endurance,” he said.

“I’m excited all across the board, I’m confident. All my skills are on fire at the minute.”