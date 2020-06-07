Conor McGregor announces shock retirement

The UFC champion said he is leaving his MMA career behind

Conor McGregor has shocked fans all over the world by announcing his retirement from MMA.

Just weeks after he landed on the Forbes Rich List once again, bringing in an estimated €43 million in the last 12 months, the Dublin star has said he is leaving the MMA business.

Taking to Twitter the 31-year-old thanked fans for the “ride”.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!”

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Sharing a photo with his mother Margaret, Conor added: “Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!”

The father-of-two then told his mother to “pick the home of” her “dreams”.

“Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️,” he added.

But some fans are unsure if the announcement is for real.

Conor previously announced his “retirement” back in 2016 and again in 2019.

Responding to the news, UFC boss Dana White said if Conor wants to retire he will support him.

“Nobody is pressuring anybody to fight,” he said.

“And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement — you should absolutely do it. And I love Conor … there’s a handful of people that have made this really fun for me. And he’s one of them.”

“If that’s what Conor is feeling right now — Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, I feel you.”

“It’s not like I’m going, ‘Holy (expletive), this is crazy, this is nuts.’ Nothing is crazy and nuts right now, because everything is crazy and nuts right now, on a certain level. I totally understand it and get it,” he added.

Conor clearly doesn’t rely on the sport for income any more, between his whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve, his clothing brand August McGregor and his website The Mac Life, the fighter has turned into a fully fledged entrepreneur, and was even tipped to become Ireland’s next President.