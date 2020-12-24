The Dublin star announced the news on Christmas Eve

Conor McGregor announces he’s expecting his third child with Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor has revealed he and his wife-to-be Dee Devlin are expecting their third child.

The MMA star announced the news via a sweet post on Christmas Eve.

Sharing a photo with his long-time love Dee and their two children Conor Jnr and Croia, the businessman wrote: “Happy Christmas everyone, from our family to yours. So much to look forward to in 2021👶🏻.”

The news comes just one month before Conor is set to make is highly anticipated UFC return.

The multi-millionaire is set to fight Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on January 23rd.

It’s been an eventful year for Conor, 32, and Dee, 33, who got engaged in a August.