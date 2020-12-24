Home Top Story Conor McGregor announces he’s expecting his third child with Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor announces he’s expecting his third child with Dee Devlin

The Dublin star announced the news on Christmas Eve

Goss.ie
Conor McGregor has revealed he and his wife-to-be Dee Devlin are expecting their third child.

The MMA star announced the news via a sweet post on Christmas Eve.

Sharing a photo with his long-time love Dee and their two children Conor Jnr and Croia, the businessman wrote: “Happy Christmas everyone, from our family to yours. So much to look forward to in 2021👶🏻.”

The news comes just one month before Conor is set to make is highly anticipated UFC return.

The multi-millionaire is set to fight Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi on January 23rd.

It’s been an eventful year for Conor, 32, and Dee, 33, who got engaged in a August.

