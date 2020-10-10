The Republican has called for the couple to be stripped of their royal titles

Congressman accuses Prince Harry and Megan Markle of interfering in US elections

A Republican congressman has called for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be stripped of their royal titles, as he accused them of interfering in the upcoming US election.

Congressman Jason Smith of Missouri made the request in a letter to British Ambassador to the United States, Karen Pierce, on Friday.

Last month, the couple encouraged Americans to vote in the upcoming election in an official video for TIME – which was publicly criticised by US President Donald Trump.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have avoided endorsing any particular candidate, but during the video, they advised prospective voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it. See my full letter below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/64BdQjYBnG — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) October 9, 2020

In the letter, Jason Smith wrote: “As you know, the British Royal Family has long observed a policy of strict neutrality in regard to political matters.”

“I am therefore concerned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent comments regarding the United States Presidential Election, especially given international conversations surrounding foreign interference in our elections and the Duke’s status as a guest of the United States.”

After they stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in March, the couple stopped using their HRH titles. However, they still retain the titles of Duke and Duchess.

The congressman continued: “It is my view the titles and privileges they retain by permission of Her Majesty the Queen, given with the advice and consent of her government, prevent the Duke and Duchess from separating comments made in a personal capacity from their official position within the British Royal Family.”

“Therefore, by allowing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to retain their titles, and these political comments to continue, the British Government is effectively condoning interference in the 2020 United States Presidential Election from officials at the highest level of the British establishment.”

Mr Smith asked the British Ambassador to relay his message to Harry’s grandmother the Queen, who holds the ability to grant and revoke official titles.

“I respectfully request the British Government ensure The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer attempt to interfere in our election or be stripped of all titles, styles, and privileges which they currently retain. I respectfully request you convey these concerns to both Her Majesty The Queen and to Her Majesty’s Government,” he added.

