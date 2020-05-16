Home Top Story Comic actor Fred Willard dead at 86

Comic actor Fred Willard dead at 86

He starred as Phil's dad in Modern Family

Comedic actor Fred Willard has passed away, aged 86.

The popular star was best known for his roles in Anchorman, Everybody Loves Raymond This Is Spinal Tap and Modern Family.

Fred’s rep confirmed his death to on Saturday, revealing he died of natural causes. Fred’s daughter Hope also released a statement.

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”

Fred famously played Phil’s dad Frank on Modern Family

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis first shared the news of his death, and said he was reunited with his wife Mary, who died in 2018.

“How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts,”she Tweeted.

“He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.”

Tributes have poured in from fans and stars all over the world, including a message from Chris O’Dowd. Take a look:

