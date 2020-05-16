Comic actor Fred Willard dead at 86

Comedic actor Fred Willard has passed away, aged 86.

The popular star was best known for his roles in Anchorman, Everybody Loves Raymond This Is Spinal Tap and Modern Family.

Fred’s rep confirmed his death to on Saturday, revealing he died of natural causes. Fred’s daughter Hope also released a statement.

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old. He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end.We loved him so very much! We will miss him forever.”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis first shared the news of his death, and said he was reunited with his wife Mary, who died in 2018.

“How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts,”she Tweeted.

“He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard.”

Tributes have poured in from fans and stars all over the world, including a message from Chris O’Dowd. Take a look:

Among many things, Fred Willard taught me not to be afraid to turn up to a scene with your own joke props. Or indeed material. What an incredibly funny man. Rest well Fred. pic.twitter.com/w2tEX066l1 — chris o'dowd (@BigBoyler) May 16, 2020

This is terrible. Fred Willard was a goddamn comedy legend, an icon. He could make me laugh without even saying anything. My god, the work this guy put in over the years. The entire landscape of comedy changes without him. God rest this beautiful man's soul. https://t.co/DGiBlWu60G — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) May 16, 2020

Our beloved friend and one of the world’s funniest people has passed. Rest In Peace Fred. We all love you. @Fred_Willard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fILkkIxviZ — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) May 16, 2020

Not sure if I’ve ever laughed at anything harder than Fred Willard’s episode of Review. https://t.co/TmVy1EQn2Z pic.twitter.com/5dNqrteoBs — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) May 16, 2020

RIP Fred Willard, all-time funny person pic.twitter.com/Ojv8icuZwG — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) May 16, 2020

