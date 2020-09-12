The couple have shared the first photos of their newborn

Comedians Fred Cooke and Julie Jay announce birth of their first child

Fred Cooke and Julie Jay have announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside sweet photos of their newborn son.

Fred wrote: “Ted Cooke arrived at 3.15am on the 12th September. Mom and Baby are doing fantastic.

“Massive thanks to the incredible frontline staff of Tralee General Hospital. We’re truly blessed. @juliejaycomedy ❤️❤️❤️.”

The news comes after Julie recently admitted she and Fred secretly got engaged during lockdown.

Speaking on The Shift podcast, Julie said: “Myself and Fred got engaged but we didn’t say it to anyone.”

“We actually got engaged about three months ago. I forget because we didn’t tell anyone. We were like, ‘Who cares in the lockdown if you’re engaged.’”

“Sorry I completely forgot. It’s at the stage now where I feel we can’t say on social media we’re engaged. I must sit down one day and just tell people. Sure what does it even mean? It means nothing. We said we’d do a registry office thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julie Jay (@juliejaycomedy) on Aug 18, 2020 at 3:46am PDT

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.