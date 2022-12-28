Comedian Mark Mehigan reveals rumoured girlfriend Doireann Garrihy supported him at latest gig

Mark Mehigan has revealed his rumoured girlfriend Doireann Garrihy supported him at his latest comedy gig.

The new Dancing with the Stars host sparked rumours she’s dating the comedian earlier this month, after the pair enjoyed a night away together at the five-star Powerscourt Hotel.

The RTÉ 2FM Breakfast presenter was then spotted on a romantic stroll with her rumoured beau in Dún Laoghaire last week, fuelling the rumours.

Adding even more fuel to the rumours, Mark took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to share a video from his penultimate comedy gig of the year.

The comedian panned around the room of supporters, which began with Doireann.

He wrote: “That was a good one. Thank you. ❤️. The chanting at the end 😂.”

It comes after Doireann and Mark soft launched their relationship earlier this month as they enjoyed a romantic stay in Powerscourt Hotel.

Adding fuel to the fire, some of Doireann’s famous friends hinted at her new romance when she shared a photo of her outfit on Instagram.

James Kavanagh commented: “Now that’s a dress to Mark the occasion .”

Meanwhile, Joanne McNally wrote: “Love the dress but what’s the mark on your leg?”

Amid the speculation, Doireann spoke to Irish Country Magazine about how she’s happier than ever in her 30s, and how she’s enjoying success in both her professional life and her love life.

The presenter told the magazine: “Romantic love wasn’t part of my plan for 2023 but as all the best lyricists and poets will tell you, you can’t plan for that kind of thing.”

Doireann and Mark’s rumoured romance comes after she split from her boyfriend Paddy Wilson back in March, after three years together.

The comedian hosts popular podcast The Sunday Roast, which he started in November 2019.

The Foxrock native, who is managed by talent agency Matchstick, previously worked as a writer for the BBC.

