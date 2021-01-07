Comedian Kevin McGahern welcomes first child with wife Siobhan

The couple are over the moon

Kevin McGahern and his wife Siobhan have welcomed their first child together.

The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed a baby girl named Wallis just before Christmas.

Speaking to RSVP Live, the RTÉ star said: “We were delighted that they weren’t stuck in the hospital on Christmas Eve.”

“We were lucky enough, there were no complications at all. It was a textbook birth, everything went well and she is very healthy.”

“Both mammy and baby are healthy and they got home just in time for Christmas Eve.”

Due to current restrictions, Kevin had to be separated from his wife for hours before she finally went into labour.

The comedian said: “I got in for the birth which I am very grateful for but I wasn’t there for the prolonged 12 hours beforehand where I think I was very much needed.”

“You are thinking about your partner and you want to be a rock and support them. I felt bad more so for her but what can you do?”

“It is the most bizarre thing I have ever seen in my life. I remember seeing it come out, I started crying and laughing at the same time. My brain couldn’t comprehend it at all.”

Explaining the meaning behind their baby girl’s name, Kevin added: “Siobhan’s mother’s maiden name is Wallace, which had kind of died out, so decided to keep it alive by feminising it a small bit.”