Comedian John Bishop reveals he tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Day: ‘I don’t wish this on anyone’

The comedian described the virus as "the worst illness" he's ever had

John Bishop has revealed he and his wife Melanie tested positive for coronavirus on Christmas Day.

The comedian took to Twitter to share the news, admitting the deadly virus “flattened” them.

Sharing a photo of his positive test result, the 54-year-old wrote: “This came through on Christmas Day.

“This is the worst illness I have ever had, debilitating headaches, muscle joint and even skin pain, dizziness, nausea, no appetite, incredibly chronic fatigue.”

“My wife and I are fit non smokers and it’s flattened us. I don’t wish this on anyone,” he added.

The couple have been married since 1993, and share three sons – Luke, Joe and Daniel.

John is the latest celebrity to open up about their battle with Covid-19, with the likes of Tom Hanks, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Hugh Grant and Ellen DeGeneres also contracting the virus.

