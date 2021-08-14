Home Top Story Comedian Iliza Shlesinger announces she’s expecting first child during stand-up gig

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger announces she’s expecting first child during stand-up gig

The actress is due to give birth next year

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-

Iliza Shlesinger has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

The popular comedian and her husband Noah Galuten are expecting a baby girl together.

The 38-year-old broke the news during a stand-up gig in San Antonio on Friday night, and shared a video of the happy moment on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ɪʟɪᴢᴀ (@ilizas)

In the clip, Iliza told the crowd: “I was so glad to be able to do this show tonight…”

The mum-to-be said she had to shuffle tickets around due to the coronavirus pandemic, and an upcoming “scheduling conflict”.

“I just wanted to say that it’s because I’ve been working on a really big project… and you’ll be able to see it in January!” she shouted, before lifting her top and showing off her growing baby bump.

The Good On Paper actress married Noah, who works as a chef, in June 2018.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ɪʟɪᴢᴀ (@ilizas)

