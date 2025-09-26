Colm Hayes pays tribute to late wife Anne in heartbreaking video

Colm Hayes has posted a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife Anne.

The radio DJ’s wife passed away last week after a six year battle with cancer.

Taking to Instagram today, the Classic Hits presenter shared how his wife “lived life to the full”.

“This is the first post I’ve actually personally posted since Anne has passed. My beautiful wife of 35 years who fought an incredible battle against stage 4 metastatic cancer for six years,” he said.

“The first four years of it, we lived life. She travelled to 24 different locations. She had two bags packed every day. One was for the hospital and one was for the next time she was going away. She lived life to the full.

“The last two years were really tough her, but she still went away. She still smiled. She never moaned. She never complained.

Colm went on to thank the “amazing staff” at St. Vincent’s Hospital, and the “rainbow of colours” who work in the HSE.

“You people are absolutely amazing and contribute so much to our society and made the last few days of my wife so comfortable, so I thank you from the bottom of my heart and you’ll always have my support.

“And to my family and friends who are brilliant, and Anne’s family, the Lairds, who were there all the time in the days we were in at the end to my not-so-Christian brother, Justin, who supported me in ways that were just unbelievable.

“To my kids, Holly and Alex, who were all hugging each other and supporting each other. And just to all my friends and to people who just reached out from Instagram to, gosh, people I’d forgotten…

“The kindness of strangers has been immeasurable. It’s unbelievable. I wanted to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. I know Anne would be eternally grateful for how you’ve helped me and Holly and Alex get through this.”

“I hope to return to the radio very soon and back on the podcast because I know, again, because of the way my head is, Anne would say, just get back in behind the microphone because that’s when you do your best work,” he said, before adding, “I loved her so much.”

Colm captioned the post: “Thank you to everyone who has helped and is still helping. I miss my best friend and beautiful wife Anne every second of every day minute of every hour of every day. Anne Laird you were a fighter who never complained. You were so very brave.

Anne is survived by her father Sylvester, husband Colm, daughter Holly, son Alex and his fiancé Laura, along with her siblings Paul, Mark, Trish, Martin, Therese, Steven and Tara.

Her funeral service was held at Mount Jerome Cemetery and Crematorium in Dublin last Saturday, where Colm delivered a touching eulogy.

“Anne was a fighter and boy did she fight,” he said. “When we were renewing our vows a few years ago, I remember there was an advert on TV from AIB, and it spoke about how brave the farmer was who got up each morning to tend to the cattle, or how brave the woman was for opening the cafe every morning – that was their job.

“Brave was what Anne did. She got up every morning and put her two feet on the ground and lived with cancer until the day she died.”

Colm told how the pair met after she landed a role at Nova Radio in Dublin.

“Anne used to pay me every week and every week I would ask her out and every week she would say ‘no’,” Colm joked, “But after my sixth attempt, she married me.”

Colm also recounted his last moments with Anne before she passed away.

“I told her I loved her and told I have the kids now, kissed her goodbye and told her she was off to her final resting place.

“Sleep well – I will love you always and forever,” he added.