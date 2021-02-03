Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci confirmed for online events at Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival

The Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival (VMDIFF) launched its full programme today.

The line-up includes appearances from Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci, who will join a post-show discussion after the Opening Gala presentation of moving drama Supernova.

Running from 3-14 March 2021, the Festival has been re-imagined to bring audiences the best of new films and old classics, all while allowing people to attend the festival in the safest way possible via screening portal Eventive.

Shining a spotlight on some of our amazing domestic film talent, the Irish selection includes Rachel Carey’s dark comedy Deadly Cuts as this year’s Virgin Media Closing Gala; Cathal Nally’s gangster comedy Be Good or Be Gone, Ivan Kavanagh’s much anticipated Son; Tadgh O’Sullivan’s acclaimed To the Moon; Piotr Domalewski’s moving exploration of the Polish/Irish experience I Never Cry, and wickedly funny horror The Boys from County Hellfrom Chris Baugh.

Festival audiences will also get exclusive opportunities to watch some of the most anticipated films of 2021 including Ammonite, My New York Story and Minari.

Also central to the Festival programme is the fantastic line-up of world cinema with highlights such as Gagarine (France), Apples (Greece), Limbo (UK) and the wonderfully named Preparations to Be Together for an Unknown Period of Time (Hungary).

One of the highlights of the Festival will be the In-Conversation event between iconic filmmaker Steve McQueen and one of Ireland’s leading filmmakers Mark O’Halloran, offering a fantastic insight into McQueen’s artistic process.

Audiences can also look forward to a myriad of exciting post screening Q&As as the festival welcomes Walter Fasano to talk about his charming documentary Pino about artist Pino Pascali, and star of My Little Sister, Nina Hoss, who will take part in a Q&A after the screening.

For more information about the 2021 Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, log onto www.diff.ie.