Colin Farrell spotted hanging out with popular actress – after ‘splitting’ from longterm girlfriend

Colin Farrell has been spotted hanging out with a popular actress, after his reported split from his longterm girlfriend Kelly MacNamara.

The Banshees of Inisherin star was first linked to Kelly in 2017 but in March of this year, it was reported that the pair had quietly called it quits.

The Irish actor, 47, has since been spotted embracing Yellowstone star Q’orianka Kilcher.

In photos published by MailOnline, the pair were seen sharing an affectionate moment while enjoying a hike together in Los Angeles on Friday.

Colin and Q’orianka, 33, previously worked together in the 2005 film The New World.

In the movie, Colin played American colonist John Smith and Q’orianka, who was just 14 at the time, played Pocahontas.

Colin and Q’orianka, who is believed to be in a relationship, were also spotted hanging out in March last year.

New pics!

Colin Farrell and Q'orianka Kilcher cozy up with one another during a hike

October 6, 2023 | LA#ColinFarrell pic.twitter.com/UfY422Qb3v — Colin Farrell Updates💚🤍🧡 (@CFarrellUpdates) October 7, 2023

Colin has had a string of high profile romances in the past – including Britney Spears, Lake Bell, Carmen Electra, Demi Moore and Angelina Jolie. But in 2017, it was revealed that Colin had been dating Kelly “on and off for two years” after meeting through Irish band U2. Kelly works as a PA for U2 guitarist The Edge.