Colin Farrell shares humble reaction to his first Oscar nomination: ‘It’s a bit of craic’

Colin Farrell isn’t taking his first Oscar nomination too seriously.

The Irish actor is nominated for Best Actor in a Lead Role at this year’s Academy Awards, for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The film, directed by Martin McDonagh, has received a total of nine Oscar nominations – including Supporting Actor/Actress nods for his co-stars Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Morning alongside Brendan Gleeson, Colin broke his silence on his Oscar nomination, describing it as “a very sweet time”.

The 46-year-old explained: “I get to see him (Gleeson), get to spend time with Kerry and Martin that we wouldn’t otherwise.”

“So, in that way, that’s the kind of window I climb through to enjoy this whole experience rather than taking it too serious, you know?”

“Just to be sharing it with the other lads and whoever is around, and the films and the filmmakers. I still get giddy about the whole thing anyway.”

“Do you know what I mean? Do I need it? No. But is it a bit of crack? Yeah! It’s a moment in time, and then move on,” he added.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of nominees here.