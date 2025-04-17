Colin Farrell returns to work just days after delivering emotional eulogy at his father’s funeral

Colin Farrell has returned to work just days after delivering an emotional eulogy at his father’s funeral.

The actor’s beloved dad Eamon, who previously played for the Shamrock Rovers, died at the age of 83 at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin last week, following a “long illness”.

On Saturday, Eamon was laid to rest in the Lady of the Victories Church in Glasnevin, where his Hollywood star son gave a moving speech.

Just days after burying his beloved dad, Colin was spotted back on the set of his AppleTV+ drama Sugar in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

In photos published by The Sun, the 48-year-old channeled his character, detective John Sugar, in a navy suit.

The popular series was green lit for a second season back in October.

Speaking at his father’s funeral over the weekend, the Castleknock native told the large crowd of mourners how much he admired his beloved dad.

The 48-year-old said: “Hey dad, I’m sitting on my bed now, Thursday the 11th, it’s 3am and I’m trying to think what to write and how to honour you with a few words.

“I’ve been staring into space, frozen for about two hours now. It seems impossible to try and encapsulate all that you meant to me in 48 years of being father and son.

“I suppose I should start with a simple truth. I’m so glad you were my dad. We had our share of tricky enough times along the path, but what fathers and sons don’t.”

“But as I grew into manhood, and particularly as I too became a dad, all I could and can remember are the good times. More importantly, all I can feel are the good times we shared,” he continued.

“Of course I feel them now through the lens of loss, these moments frozen in time. Like being five years old and sitting on your lap in my Spider-Man pyjamas with a stretchy Incredible Hulk toy in my hands.”

The actor shared how much of a “thrill” it was to tell people that he was Eamon’s son.

Colin also thanked his dad for always being there for him and passing on his passion for football.

“You knew the game, football, inside and out. It was such a huge part of your life and you passed your love for it onto me in ways that will stay with me forever. I remember one day you said to one of my teammates during training, ‘well done, son’. Harmless enough. Well done, son.”

“And I went up to you afterward and I said, ‘He’s not your son, I am.’ I’d love to think I was being humorous, but alas, I wasn’t. And I know you loved that moment. You thought it was gas. You told everyone about it for the next 20 years or so. ‘He’s not your son, I am’. I loved being your son, dad.”

“You were a god to me growing up. And even in my early childhood, in my early adulthood, during my drinking days. Even though I was from the mean streets of Castleknock, I’d seek out the inner city pubs that had all the old fellas in them.

“Your extraordinary memories became mine. Your history bled into me. It’s impossible to try to make sense of 48 years of being someone’s son.”

“I’m so glad you had a life of great adventure, of travel and football and love and food and laughter and food and football and food and love found again.”

“And that you touched so many people, whether it was one of the thousands upon thousands of customers you served in your many lives as a businessman.”

He expressed “how much” he has “learned” from his dad and “the fears and the joys, the pressures and the passions, all so profound.”

“Me and my brothers and sisters are glad to know the joy you felt in the last chapter of your life too, dad. It meant so much to us that you found love again and married your beloved Eileen.”

“I promise you, dad, I’ll hold you with me for the rest of my days, but lighter than I ever thought possible. Your last great gift to me. I miss you very much.”

He finished: “I’ll go about now figuring out what it’s like to live knowing you’re not in the world – but also knowing that you’ll always live within me and us. And that you’re in a much better place now as you deserve.”