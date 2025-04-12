Colin Farrell gives emotional tribute as he lays his father to rest: ‘I was mad about you’

Colin Farrell has paid tribute to his late father, Eamon Farrell, who passed away after “a long illness bravely borne.”

The father of four and former Shamrock Rovers player died in the care of his family and the staff of the Whitworth Ward in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Eamonn, who was in his 80s, is described in his death notice as having been the “beloved” husband of Eileen, the “loving father” of his children Eamon, Catherine, Claudine, and Colin and the “beloved brother” of the late Tommy, Maureen, and Sean.

The Banshees of Inisherin star joined loved ones at his father’s funeral at the Church of Our Lady of Victories in Ballymun, Co. Dublin.

The 48-year-old said before the mourners: “Hey dad, I’m sitting on my bed now, Thursday the 11th, it’s 3am and I’m trying to think what to write and how to honour you with a few words.”

He continued: “I’ve been staring into space, frozen for about two hours now. It seems impossible to try and encapsulate all that you meant to me in 48 years of being father and son.”

“I suppose I should start with a simple truth. I’m so glad you were my dad. We had our share of tricky enough times along the path, but what fathers and sons don’t.”

“But as I grew into manhood, and particularly as I too became a dad, all I could and can remember are the good times. More importantly, all I can feel are the good times we shared.”

“Of course I feel them now through the lens of loss, these moments frozen in time.Like being five years old and sitting on your lap in my Spider-Man pyjamas with a stretchy Incredible Hulk toy in my hands.”

The actor shared how much of a “thrill” it was to tell people that he was Eamon’s son.

Colin also thanked his dad for always being there for him and passing on his passion for football.

“You knew the game, football, inside and out. It was such a huge part of your life and you passed your love for it onto me in ways that will stay with me forever. I remember one day you said to one of my teammates during training, ‘well done, son’. Harmless enough. Well done, son.”

“And I went up to you afterward and I said, ‘he’s not your son, I am.’ I’d love to think I was being humorous, but alas, I wasn’t. And I know you loved that moment. You thought it was gas. You told everyone about it for the next 20 years or so. He’s not your son, I am. I loved being your son, dad.”

“You were a god to me growing up. And even in my early childhood, in my early adulthood, during my drinking days. Even though I was from the mean streets of Castleknock, I’d seek out the inner city pubs that had all the old fellas in them.”

The Shamrock Rovers honoured him in an Instagram post, and captioned an old photo of him wearing the jersey: “Eamon joined Rovers in 1960 at 18 years of age from the famous schoolboy nursery club Home Farm.”

“A half back who was a minor and schoolboy Ireland international, Eamonn played alongside his older brother Tommy during his time at Milltown.”

“Both were on the team that beat Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final in 1962 played in front of an attendance of 32,000. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

“Your extraordinary memories became mine. Your history bled into me. It’s impossible to try to make sense of 48 years of being someone’s son.”

“I’m so glad you had a life of great adventure, of travel and football and love and food and laughter and food and football and food and love found again.”

“And that you touched so many people, whether it was one of the thousands upon thousands of customers you served in your many lives as a businessman.”

He expressed “how much” he has “learned” from his dad and “the fears and the joys, the pressures and the passions, all so profound.”

“Me and my brothers and sisters are glad to know the joy you felt in the last chapter of your life too, dad. It meant so much to us that you found love again and married your beloved Eileen.”

“I promise you, dad, I’ll hold you with me for the rest of my days, but lighter than I ever thought possible. Your last great gift to me. I miss you very much.”

He finished: “I’ll go about now figuring out what it’s like to live knowing you’re not in the world – but also knowing that you’ll always live within me and us. And that you’re in a much better place now as you deserve.”