Colin Farrell hilariously opens up about living with Barry Keoghan

Colin Farrell has hilariously opened up about living with Barry Keoghan.

The 46-year-old appeared on The Late Late Show alongside his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star Brendan Gleeson on Friday night.

Host Ryan Tubridy told the actor that he had been speaking to Barry recently, who revealed he had annoyed him because he kept eating his Crunchy Nut Cornflakes.

Colin joked: “I love Barry. He did eat my Crunchy Nut Cornflakes. He lived with me during the film, I’d come in in the morning and the f**king place was like raccoons had been there.”

“I’m not joking – there was one morning I came in and it was like a p**stake. I came in, and there was a carton of milk, and the carton of milk was on its side and it was empty; but there was a lovely puddle of milk right on the floor.”

“It was like somebody said ‘Right, how can we piss him off – let’s put the milk on its side and a puddle on the floor, get the cereal, have some soggy bits of flakes at the bottom, let that be the last of it.'”

He continued: “So, I saw the milk and I saw the cereal that was on the counter – it wasn’t in the sink where it should have been. I remembered I had milk in the fridge, so it was grand. I got the milk from the fridge, I got a bowl out, grabbed the Crunchy Nut Cornflake box and it was very light.”

“He had emptied the Cornflakes and put the plastic bag back in the box. You know one of those things where you go ‘Look, I’m not asking for much.’ This isn’t an actor demanding private jets or anything of that s***e. I just want a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes in the morning.”

However, Colin changed his tune and revealed Barry was actually “lovely” to live with while they were shooting The Banshees of Inisherin.

“I loved living with him. It was kind of lovely. We gave each other plenty of space. But I’d come home and sure the two of us were hopping off the walls,” he admitted.