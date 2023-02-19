Colin Farrell misses out on his first-ever BAFTA win as Austin Butler takes home the Best Actor award

Colin Farrell missed out on his first-ever BAFTA win on Sunday night.

The 46-year-old was hotly tipped to take home the Best Actor award for his performance in the critically acclaimed Irish film The Banshees of Inisherin.

Fellow Irish actors Paul Mescal and Daryl McCormack were also in the Best Actor category for their performance in Aftersun and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, but it was Elvis star Austin Butler who took home the award.

Huge congratulations to Austin Butler who takes home the BAFTA for Leading Actor @elvismovie @warnerbrosuk #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/lwYcfbjupR — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 19, 2023

However, it was still a night of big celebrations for the Irish.

Colin’s co-stars Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan won Best Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively.

The Banshees of Inisherin won Best Outstanding British film, and director Martin McDonagh won Best Original Screenplay for the dark comedy.