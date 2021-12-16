Colin Farrell leads the lineup for the final Late Late Show of the year

The lineup for the final Late Late Show of the year has been revealed.

Friday night’s show will highlight the remarkable work of the St. Vincent de Paul Annual Appeal, as the charity prepares to help thousands of families across Ireland to have a brighter Christmas.

Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by a host of famous Irish faces on Friday night’s show, including actor Colin Farrell.

Mrs Brown’s Boys stars Brendan O’Carroll and Jenny Gibney will also be on the show to talk to Ryan about their special connection to the St. Vincent de Paul charity and their plans for a proper family Christmas at home in Ireland.

TikTok sensation magician Joel M, also supporting the SVP, will demonstrate some of the festive magic that has helped him amass almost 2 billion views and 18 million followers across social media.

Pat Shortt and his daughter Faye will be on the show to talk about their plans for Christmas and an update on their comedy duo act.

The Corrs’ frontwoman Andrea Corr and The Rolling Stones rock and roll legend Ronnie Wood will perform the Elvis classic ‘Blue Christmas’ in-studio – their charity single in support of Our Lady’s Hospice & Care Services.

The duo will also join Ryan on the couch to chat about their collaboration.

Susan O’Neill will perform Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’ on the show, and Majella O’Donnell will also be showing her support for SVP.

The Late Late Show airs on RTÉ One this Friday, December 17th at 9:35 pm.