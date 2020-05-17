Colin Farrell confirms relationship status as he talks lockdown in LA

The Hollywood star opened up about what he's missing during isolation

Colin Farrell has confirmed his relationship status, while opening up about living in lockdown in LA.

The Hollywood star has revealed he was forced to isolate by himself, after he returned to California after being away in London.

The actor admitted that he is currently single, and has been in isolation alone, with both of his children James, 16, and Henry, 10, staying with their mothers.

“I had just come back from London when the lockdown started in March and I was completely alone in this house for two whole weeks,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“I don’t have a partner and my two children were with their moms. I remember after about nine or 10 days, feeling the absence of touch in my life.

“I am aware that I am fortunate to have food in the fridge, a nice house and money in the bank, but for the first time during those 10 days, I became so aware that I was always used to having touch in my life,” he admitted.

Colin, 43, then admitted he has been missing the simple pleasures of a person’s “touch” and that normally he would never spend so much time alone.

“Solitude is not always a choice for many of us living in solitude now, because of the degree of enforcement. It’s like an affliction,” he told the publication.

“Before this, I’d say I’d rarely gone even a week without touching anyone and it was something I was really, really missing, really, really lacking.

“Touch represents tenderness and human interaction and community and I realised how grateful I am and how much I would like to just go to the shop and get a coffee, or go to a movie theatre and stand in line with my kids, or a friend or on my own.

“Touch is the thing I miss the most. It’s a very tricky time,” he admitted.

The Minority Report star added that he felt “lucky” to have a garden to himself and that he has “laid down and taken a couple of naps in the sun.”

