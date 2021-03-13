Colin Farrell cast in Thai cave rescue movie

The Irish actor will star alongside Viggo Mortensen and Joel Edgerton

Colin Farrell has been cast in an upcoming movie about the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded cave in Thailand.

Back in 2018, a group of brave volunteers from around the world helped rescue them from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave system in Chiang Rai Province.

The 18-day ordeal, which hit headlines worldwide, will be reimagined in ‘Thirteen Lives’ from director Ron Howard.

According to Deadline, Colin will play John Volanthen in the film, a veteran cave diver who specialises in cave exploration and underwater rescue.

The real-life hero was honoured with George Medal, the second-highest civilian award for bravery, after the rescue.

The Dublin native will star alongside Viggo Mortensen as Richard Stanton, who specializes in rescues through the Cave Rescue Organization and the British Cave Rescue Council.

Joel Edgerton will also portray Dr. Richard Harris in the film, an anesthetist and cave diver with over 30 years of experience.

The movie will be filmed in Australia, and production is expected to start this month.