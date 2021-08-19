Coleen Rooney shows support for three terminally ill Irish brothers

Coleen Rooney has showed her support for three Irish brothers who are terminally ill.

Archie, George and Isaac Naughton from Roscommon are battling a genetic disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

Children with the disease usually struggle to do basic things like walk or run, and their life expectancy is usually mid 20’s.

After Coleen shared a picture of her son Kit in his first school uniform, the three boys’ Paula mother reached out.

She commented on the post: “Hi Coleen. I hope that you and your family are well. I hate asking but is there anyway you could share our recent post on your story?”

“All three of my children sadly have a terminal illness and I am trying my best to find a cure for them before it is too late. Thank you and I appreciate anything that you can do and I also understand if you cannot do anything 🧡 Love to you and your family.”

Coleen, 35, replied to Paula, writing: “Shared. Lots of love to you and your boys.”

The TV personality, who is married to footballer Wayne Rooney, then shared the fundraising page set up for the three brothers which has raised over €167k so far – including a €10,000 donation from James Corden.

Coleen’s Instagram followers also rushed to support the boys and their family, with many sending love and sharing the fundraiser themselves.

The page was set up by a cousin of the three boys, who lives in the US.

Sharing the words of the boys’ parents, she wrote: “At 2pm on the 9th of November 2012 we heard the words that no parents should ever hear: ‘I am so sorry to tell you that Archie, George and Isaac have a terminal disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; there is no treatment or cure’.”

“Duchenne is a catastrophic muscle wasting disease that causes muscle tissue to die. It mainly affects boys and robs them of their hopes; their dreams and ultimately their life. At that moment the life we thought we had planned abruptly ended.”

The local community have been trying to raise money to assist the family in building a house suitable for the three boy’s wheelchairs and medical equipment, as well as paying for medical bills.