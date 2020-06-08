Coleen Rooney ‘SACKS’ her lawyers – as bitter dispute with Rebekah Vardy continues

Sources have claimed that her case against Rebekah 'isn't very strong'

Coleen Rooney has reportedly “sacked” her legal team after she was told her case against Rebekah Vardy “isn’t very strong”.

The wife of footballer Wayne Rooney had accused the wife of Jamie Vardy of leaking stories to the press about her last year.

At the time Rebekah had claimed she would be taking legal action to clear her name, and in recent weeks the pair have held meetings via video chat to try and sort out their differences before a messy court battle.

But now insiders have claimed Coleen has scrapped her original legal team, after things didn’t go to plan.

“Coleen thought it was a total certainty she was in the right,” a source told the Sun.

“But now she’s been told she may have made some mistakes along the way and is keen to shift the blame to anyone else. It’s a total mess.

“Along the way, something has been ­hidden from everyone else involved and it could end up costing them the whole case.”

“Coleen still won’t back down — and now she’s decided who to hold responsible, she is planning to fork out big time and hire a very expensive London legal team who are specialists in media and privacy work. She’ll do anything in her power to salvage thing,” the insider added.

Just last month the pair had tried to reconcile via video chat, to avoid going to the High Court, but the meeting did not go well.

“The girls are still no further forward, so it’s now going to have to be heard in court,” the source added.

“It’s a shame it has come to this but there is no other way. Coleen has plenty of evidence and she isn’t frightened to show it,” the insider revealed.

The pair’s very public fight became one of the biggest memes of 2019, after Coleen dramatically revealed she thought Rebekah had been leaking stories via her social media pages.