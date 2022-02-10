Coleen Rooney opens up about Wayne’s cheating in new documentary: ‘I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable’

Coleen Rooney has opened up about her husband Wayne’s cheating in a new documentary.

The couple, who started dating at the age of 16, got married in 2008 and went on to have four children together – sons Kai, 11, Klay, 8, Kit, 5, and Cass, 3.

In their new Amazon documentary Rooney, which comes out this Friday, Coleen spoke about why she stuck by her husband following several cheating scandals.

The WAG said: “Life goes on and I’ve moved on. You’ve moved on. Not the behaviour, no. It’s not acceptable. Forgiveness I’d say is different. It’s not acceptable what he’s done but it’s happened and that was a stage of life that we were in at the time.”

“But we’ve moved on. I forgive him but it wasn’t acceptable. If it comes up we talk about it like we are talking about it now. I haven’t got the anger I did at the time.”

“I do think it’s amazing that we are where we are today. We’re lucky that we both had the strength and support of each other and the people around us to keep going. That’s something we’ve had to work hard at.”

“I wouldn’t be standing here if I hadn’t forgiven him,” she added.

Coleen also revealed in the doc that Wayne was no longer allowed to drink unsupervised, and that either her brother Joe or someone else she trusts has to be there to keep an eye on him so he does not stray while drunk.

She explained: “I knew groups that Wayne was hanging around with that weren’t good for him. Lovely people but together, with alcohol, not good and I told him that from day one.”

“I didn’t want him to stop being friends with them but I didn’t want him to go out with them because they got in bad situations. It’s not a good thing for Wayne to be unsupervised,” the 35-year-old added.

The documentary also revisited the scandal in 2004 that revealed Wayne visited three prostitutes at the age of 16, a decision he blames on alcohol.

Speaking about the incident, the former England striker said: “I put myself in the wrong place and when alcohol is involved you’re going to make bad decisions and suffer the consequences.”

“It doesn’t take away my love for Coleen. I held my hands up, that’s it. We worked through it.”

Coleen admitted that she did think about leaving her husband, saying: “When you are making those decisions you’ve got to focus on what you want, not what anyone else is saying.”

“I listen to the people that matter — my mum and dad — and they’ve always given me a positive outlook on things. We are in a situation so let’s sit down, see what we can do and can we make it work, and we have.

“We’re not the lovey-dovey type anyway. We like to have a laugh together and work well together. People say, ‘Were they just staying together to keep the family unit together?’ That was part of it but also we still love each other.”

“Hopefully, he’s learned and doesn’t get himself into those horrible situations again.”

Wayne said: “It’s important that teammates, friends, family remember me for who I am rather than what I’ve done.”

“Stuff that has happened in the past, with girls for instance. Stuff I regret. It’s something I feel that has stuck against my name.”

“I think it’s important because it is part of what has happened with my life growing up. People still see that and look at me in a different way. I’m not that type of person.”

Rooney launches on Friday, February 11 on Prime Video.

