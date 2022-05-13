Coleen Rooney opens up about marriage troubles during Wagatha Christie trial

Coleen Rooney has opened up about her and her husband Wayne’s marriage troubles during the Wagatha Christie trial.

The couple started dating at the age of 16, got married in 2008 and went on to have four children together.

In court today, Coleen was asked about a social media post referred to as “the pyjama post” – which she shared at the end of 2017.

It was a photo of her and her three eldest children wearing matching polka dot pyjamas in the family bed. Coleen was pregnant with her fourth child at the time.

Coleen had shared the post on both her private and personal Instagram accounts, but said there were lots of details about her life at the time which she didn’t want to share with the press.

She told the court: “With the pyjama post, at the time there had been a situation which was wrongdoing by my husband, but I was in a vulnerable situation.”

“I didn’t know how my marriage was going to work out. I didn’t know what was going on in that relationship so we agreed to work things out. I had not settled on this. Is it that we are getting back together? At this time there was speculation I was back at the house as I was spending a lot of time at my parents house.”

“That was information I was happy to share with my private group and we were trying to sort out the relationship and see where things were going. But I didn’t want the public to know that. I didn’t want them to know, ‘this is it we are getting back together’. I know how quick the press are to jump on things.”

She told the court she had dealt with being written about in the press for “years and years” but Rebekah allegedly leaking stories about her to the newspapers was “different”.

Coleen said: “I was upset my personal information was getting passed on to newspapers. I had put up with it for years and years.”

“It was a group of people I had accepted into my personal space and they were going on to national newspapers which go out to millions and giving out my personal information without my consent.”

The 36-year-old is being sued for libel by Rebekah Vardy, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in 2019.

In October 2019, Coleen claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney, 36, is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.