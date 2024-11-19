Coleen Rooney confesses Wagatha Christie court battle was ‘her worst nightmare’

Coleen Rooney confessed that the Wagatha Christie court battle was “her worst nightmare.”

The 38-year-old was asked about the high-profile libel trial with Rebekah Vardy during Monday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

During the trial, the media dubbed Coleen Rooney “Wagatha Christie” a play on the Agatha Christie detective series.

The drama between the pair began when Coleen posted a statement on social media, claiming she had planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

Coleen said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account –and the false stories all made it into the press.

The mother-of-four believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022, and Coleen emerged victorious.

Speaking about the trial on I’m A Celeb, fellow campmate GK Barry asked Coleen is she was scared to make the iconic social media post: “No, because I just didn’t think it would have the impact it did, because I was just that sick and tired of it, it was draining.”

“That was my worst nightmare to go to court, I felt like it was like putting on a show for the whole world,” Coleen confessed.

“What got me, over the whole thing, was it became a bit of a joke and that’s really disappointing, it wasn’t a joke for me. No one knew the full story.”

The conversation came about after journalist Jane Moore compared the trial to Britain’s Diana, Princess of Wales’s relationship with the press, saying: “Can you imagine if Princess Diana would have done a Wagatha Christie? That was epic, though what you did.”

Despite Rebekah not being a big watcher of the series, her legal team will reportedly listen carefully to all Coleen Rooney has to say.

By signing up, Coleen is also believed to be exacting the “ultimate revenge” after Rebekah was kicked out early in the 2017 season.

A source told The Sun: “The only time she would watch would be if she knew Coleen was going to eat a sheep’s anus.”

They continued: “Coleen was banging on during the trial, claiming she was such a private person, and now she’s going on one of the most watched shows on television.”

“She’s just doing what Becky has already done.”