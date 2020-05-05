Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy to face off in virtual arbitration hearing this week

The WAGs will try to settle their legal dispute to avoid a nasty court battle

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy to face off in virtual arbitration hearing...

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy will reportedly attempt to settle their legal dispute this week, after spending thousands on legal costs.

According to The Sun, the WAGs will face off during a virtual arbitration hearing on Zoom alongside their lawyers.

The hearing will take place over six months after Coleen famously accused Rebekah of selling fake stories about her – an accusation Rebekah has firmly denied.

A source told the newspaper: “This is a final roll of the dice to prevent a court case — but both Becky and Coleen are still as determined as ever to be proven right.”

“They have both been strongly advised to reach an agreement but they’re both totally determined to stick to their guns.”

“Unless they can agree to walk away, the costs are only going to continue climbing,” the insider added.

Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling fake stories about her last October, after she planted false information on her personal Instagram.

The wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believes this is proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life.

Despite Coleen’s claims, Rebekah vowed to prove her innocence, and it’s understood she hired a team of forensic IT experts to help her do so.

