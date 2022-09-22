Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy ‘set for another court battle’ over Wagatha Christie case

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are reportedly set for another court battle – this time over their legal costs

Since winning the infamous Wagatha Christie trial back in July, it’s been reported that Coleen has doubled her legal bill.

The 36-year-old had initially estimated that her court costs would be approximately £750,000, but this figure has allegedly risen to £1.5 million.

Coleen is also expected to fork up £500,000 more in legal fees as she prepares to face Rebekah in court again.

A source told The Sun: “It’s astonishing that once more Coleen and Becky find themselves here — in the midst of an increasingly hostile legal battle.”

“This costs hearing was always due to take place, but following her victory Coleen’s costs have doubled what she originally asked for.”

“She is also looking to get money back from other parties who were dragged into the case.”

“No one knows how Rebekah will respond to this but she must be seething,” the source continued.

“She will probably now have to hire her own costs lawyers to forensically dispute Coleen’s demands one by one. Just as Coleen is adamant she’s entitled to every penny, presumably Becky won’t let this slide.”

“If Coleen had stuck to her original estimate, then just maybe this matter would be done and sugared by now.”

Rebekah launched a libel lawsuit against Coleen back in 2020, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022.

The highly-publicised trial saw both WAGs give evidence in court, as Rebekah tried to prove she wasn’t behind the leaks.

However, Coleen defended her claim in court on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Mrs. Justice Steyn, who oversaw the week-long case in May, delivered her written ruling in July.

In her ruling, the judge agreed with Coleen’s defence, and said it was “likely” that Rebekah’s then-agent, Caroline Watt, “undertook the direct act” of passing information to The Sun newspaper.

Rebekah strongly denied Coleen’s claims in court, but on the final day of the trial, she accepted that her former agent Caroline, who had access to her Instagram account, may have been behind the leaks.

Coleen has since signed a “multi-million pound” deal with Disney+ for the rights to a tell-all documentary about the Wagatha Christie case.

According to The Sun, the deal will make the 36-year-old the “main breadwinner” in her family for the first time ever.

Coleen’s husband Wayne, who manages MLS side DC United in the US, earns a reported £800,000 a year.