Coleen Rooney admits the trolling Rebekah Vardy received after her Wagatha Christie post was ‘disgusting’

Coleen Rooney has admitted the trolling Rebekah Vardy received after her Wagatha Christie post in 2019 was “disgusting”.

The WAG is currently suing Coleen for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” about her private life in an explosive statement on social media.

Coleen took to the witness stand in London’s High Court for the final time today, where she was questioned by Rebekah’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson.

As she gave evidence in court last week, Rebekah broke down in tears multiple times as she recalled the online abuse she received as a result of Coleen’s post.

The court was told how Rebekah was called “an evil rat face b****” on social media, and told “her baby should be put in an incinerator”.

The 40-year-old was expecting her fourth child with her husband Jamie Vardy at the time, and admitted she was “scared” she was going to lose their baby due to stress.

In court on Monday, Coleen was asked about the trolling directed at Rebekah after her infamous Wagatha Christie post.

The mother-of-four said: “It was disgusting, I would never wish that on anyone.”

After Rebekah’s lawyer said she chose to do nothing about it, Coleen insisted she was taking the advice of her lawyers at the time.

When asked if she attacked Rebekah in the post, the WAG said: “I’ve not used vicious words, I thought that was an OK way of putting it.”

The mother-of-four also said she didn’t want to paint Rebekah as a villain, but felt like she had to do something.

After Rebekah’s barrister suggested Coleen revelled in the attention her post received, as he pointed out a number of Wagatha Christie memes that were saved on her phone, the 36-year-old insisted: “I’ve hated every minute of it.”

Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020, after she accused her of leaking false stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

Rooney, who has now completed her evidence, is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Find out the biggest bombshells from the trial so far here.