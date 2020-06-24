Coleen Rooney admits she’s ‘disappointed’ over Rebekah Vardy’s libel lawsuit

The WAGs will go head to head over claims Rebekah sold stories about Coleen to the press

Coleen Rooney has finally responded to Rebekah Vardy’s decision to take her to the High Court.

Jamie Vardy’s wife recently lodged court papers which claim Coleen libelled or slandered her last October – when she accused her of selling fake stories to the press.

The WAGs had previously attempted to settle the matter outside of court, but now it looks like they’re set to come face-to-face in London’s High Court.

Responding to Rebekah’s libel suit, Coleen’s lawyer Paul Lunt told The Sun: “It is disappointing that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings.”

“Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use; her offer to meet face to face still stands.”

“Mrs Vardy’s decision to issue court proceedings does at least mean that Coleen’s evidence can be made public when the time is right.”

As previously reported, Rebekah is determined to clear her name, and wants a “full public apology” from Coleen – despite the fact that the case could cost them £500k each in legal fees.

Coleen publicly accused Rebekah of selling fake stories about her last October, after she planted false information on her personal Instagram.

The wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life.

Despite Coleen’s claims, Rebekah vowed to prove her innocence, and it’s understood she hired a team of forensic IT experts to help her do so.