Coleen Rooney addresses husband Wayne Rooney’s past ‘mistakes’ and says people have ‘not forgiven him’

Coleen Rooney hass addressed her husband Wayne Rooney’s past “mistakes.”

The couple, who started dating at the age of 16, got married in 2008 and went on to have four children together – sons Kai, 11, Klay, 8, Kit, 5, and Cass, 3.

However, the WAG previously confessed they have had their ups and downs over the years – with the footballer being hit with claims of infidelity.

On Thursday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coleen revealed that she believes Wayne has not been forgiven by the public over his previous mistakes.

However, the 38-year-old said despite their “difficult” times in the marriage, they are “happy now.”

“Since the first mistake he’s made, that’s been in the public, people have not forgiven,” Coleen told fellow campmate Oti Mabuse.

“When things have happened the public have wanted it to just go oh, split, you know, that’s it, split them up. But the fact is, there’s always been love still there…”

“It has been difficult, but we’re happy now, after all those years… we’re a team,” she said.

Coleen previously discussed their relationship while speaking on Ferne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast: “Sometimes you might have to, you could draw a line under and say this is it, but with me Wayne I’ve always said there was always love still there.”

“So why throw it away when you can work at it?”

“If you work at it and it doesn’t work then you know forget about it then and go your own separate ways, but there’s always been love there.”

She admitted: “We’ve never wanted to part but situations are set in where it could have happened, and you know, we might not have got through it.”

“But we have and that’s the way I’ve got to look at it and hopefully that’s it, you know it’s going to be a nice smooth sailing marriage…”

Coleen continued to confess that communication is key: “Just get it out on the table. There’s no point in keeping it in because that’s where you get yourself all worked up.”

“I’ve seen that happen to so many people, even with the kids I say get it out deal with it get your punishment done and then move on.”

“Sometimes people don’t like to hear the truth and it can cause arguments but you know you’ve just got to work through it,” the mum-of-four added.

Coleen previously admitted that she did think about leaving her husband in their 2022 documentary, Rooney, saying: “When you are making those decisions you’ve got to focus on what you want, not what anyone else is saying.”

“I listen to the people that matter — my mum and dad — and they’ve always given me a positive outlook on things. We are in a situation so let’s sit down, see what we can do and can we make it work, and we have.

“We’re not the lovey-dovey type anyway. We like to have a laugh together and work well together. People say, ‘Were they just staying together to keep the family unit together?’ That was part of it but also we still love each other.”

“Hopefully, he’s learned and doesn’t get himself into those horrible situations again.”

Wayne said: “It’s important that teammates, friends, family remember me for who I am rather than what I’ve done.”

“Stuff that has happened in the past, with girls for instance. Stuff I regret. It’s something I feel that has stuck against my name.”

“I think it’s important because it is part of what has happened with my life growing up. People still see that and look at me in a different way. I’m not that type of person.”