Coleen Nolan claims Jimmy Savile invited her to his hotel room when she was 14

Coleen Nolan has claimed Jimmy Savile once invited her to his hotel room when she was just 14-years-old.

The Loose Women star was on Top of the Pops at the time, as part of pop group The Nolans.

The Nolans were formed back in 1974, featuring Coleen and her sisters Maureen, Anne, Linda, Bernie and Denise.

During tonight’s episode of Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, Coleen is shown a clip from Top of the Pops featuring the show’s host Jimmy Savile.

After watching the clip, the 56-year-old says: “You know when it came out about Jimmy Savile I wasn’t in any way shocked, thinking about it.”

“I was 14 there and that same night, he asked me to go to his hotel. He said he had a suite in a hotel and I should go up and see it and he’d look after me.”

“Well at the time I just thought you dirty old man. As if I’m going to go up there, I wouldn’t do it anyway,” she recalls.

“I’ve got four sisters on the stage that would have beaten the crap out of him.”

The presenter’s sickening history of sexual abuse, mostly against children, emerged in 2012 – after he passed away in 2011 at the age of 84.

