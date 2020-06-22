Cole Sprouse says false accusations cause ‘tremendous damage’ – as he responds to sexual assault allegations

His ex Lili Reihnart is also fiercely denying the claims

Cole Sprouse says false accusations cause ‘tremendous damage’ – as he responds...

Cole Sprouse has denied an allegation of sexual assault made against him and his Riverdale co-stars, stating the claim was “seeking to baselessly cancel” them.

The actor is the latest star to be accused of sexual misconduct, with an allegation dating back to 2013.

In a series of tweets, the 27-year-old described the details of events as “factually untrue” and claimed false accusations cause “tremendous damage to victims of actual assault”.

False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. 2 — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter. I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it. (1) — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

Co-stars KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan and ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart were also accused of sexual misconduct, which was claimed to have taken place at a party at New York University in 2013.

Lili also took to her Twitter threatening legal action against the “twisted” anonymous account that circulated the “lie”, stating false allegations can “ruin lives and careers… [and] only harms true survivors”.

“I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

We are looking into taking legal action. This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I’ve always supported survivors and believed them. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously. But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are- https://t.co/qcZMXYPNLQ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

Vanessa Morgan retweeted Cole Sprouse’s thread, with KJ Apa has not responded.

Justin Bieber also shared his support with Cole, retweeting him following his own series of tweets denying sexual assault.

