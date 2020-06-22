Home Top Story Cole Sprouse says false accusations cause ‘tremendous damage’ – as he responds...

Cole Sprouse says false accusations cause ‘tremendous damage’ – as he responds to sexual assault allegations

His ex Lili Reihnart is also fiercely denying the claims

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Cole Sprouse has denied an allegation of sexual assault made against him and his Riverdale co-stars, stating the claim was “seeking to baselessly cancel” them.

The actor is the latest star to be accused of sexual misconduct, with an allegation dating back to 2013.

In a series of tweets, the 27-year-old described the details of events as “factually untrue” and claimed false accusations cause “tremendous damage to victims of actual assault”.

Co-stars KJ Apa, Vanessa Morgan and ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart were also accused of sexual misconduct, which was claimed to have taken place at a party at New York University in 2013.

Lili also took to her Twitter threatening legal action against the “twisted” anonymous account that circulated the “lie”, stating false allegations can “ruin lives and careers… [and] only harms true survivors”.

“I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences.”

Vanessa Morgan retweeted Cole Sprouse’s thread, with KJ Apa has not responded.

Justin Bieber also shared his support with Cole, retweeting him following his own series of tweets denying sexual assault. 

