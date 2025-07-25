Coldplay kiss cam scandal continues as Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer

Kristin Cabot has resigned from her head of HR position at Astronomer, in wake of the Coldplay kiss cam scandal.

Last week, the company’s CEO Andy Byron and his HR manager, Kristin, were caught with their arms wrapped around each other on the big screen at a Coldplay concert, leading to speculation of an alleged affair between them.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

The video of the pair quickly went viral, sparking headlines around the world about an alleged affair.

Andy subsequently stepped down from his role as CEO of the company, and now Kristin has followed suit.

A rep for Astronomer told TMZ, “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer — she’s resigned.”

According to reports, their clinch at the Coldplay concert sparked an internal investigation at Astronomer.

Kristin is married to Privateer Rum CEO Andrew Cabot, who is heir to the $15,4bn Cabot family fortune.

Her husband was reportedly on a business trip in Asia when the scandal erupted.

Meanwhile, Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, has reportedly left their family home in Massachusetts.