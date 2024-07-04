Coldplay ‘forced to pay huge sum to ex-manager Dave Holmes’ as they finally settle bitter legal battle

Coldplay have reportedly agreed to pay a huge seven-figure sum to their former manager Dave Holmes, after settling their bitter legal battle.

The band parted ways with their longtime manager in 2022 after 22 years, but their split took a nasty turn last year when Dave sued them for £10 million.

Dave claimed he was owed millions in unpaid commission for Coldplay’s tenth and eleventh albums, which have not yet been released.

The band then countersued Dave for £14million, accusing him of losing control of budgeting for their popular Music of the Spheres tour.

The group, led by frontman Chris Martin, claimed their manager overspent by £17.5million.

According to The Sun, Coldplay have now agreed to pay Dave an undisclosed seven-figure settlement to prevent private details being made public in London’s High Court.

A source also told the newspaper: “Chris and the band are happy they’ve drawn a line in the sand but it has come at a price.

“The settlement cost them millions. They just want to move on.”

The band is now being managed by Chris’ longtime friend, Phil Harvey.

Coldplay is made up of frontman Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer Will Champion.

They met as students at University College of London and officially formed in 1997, and have since sold over 100 million albums worldwide.