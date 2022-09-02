Love Island’s Coco Lodge has awkward run-in with co-star at launch party

Coco Lodge left a party on Thursday night after her Love Island co-star Andrew Le Page arrived.

The 27-year-old entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell, and coupled up with Andrew.

However, when his flame Tasha Ghouri returned to the main villa, Coco was left single.

A source told The Sun: “Coco’s face dropped when Andrew walked in.”

“She made her excuses and left within minutes.”

“It must have been so awkward for her.

“Andrew and Coco had once had a good connection, now they couldn’t even be in the same room together.”

Coco had been at the launch of Subway’s Buffalo Chicken Sub with Love Island co-stars Billy and Josh, as well as Joe Garratt and Amy Hart from previous series.

The source continued to tell the outlet: “Although Coco said there were no hard feelings with Andrew, seeing him clearly brought back bad memories.”

Andrew famously dumped Coco in favour of Tasha, and the pair had a major row when the bombshell revealed they had gotten intimate in bed.

Coco previously told MailOnline: “I do regret it because for me intimacy means a lot. It was only my first night, so it was bad I did that.”

“We were having a long conversation and I really fancied [Andrew],” she continued at the time.

“I should have waited until Tasha got back to see what his reaction was because he pied me off straight away, so I just felt used.”

“After doing what we did, I didn’t want to feel like that.”