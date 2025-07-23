BBC denies claims they edited Irish lyrics out of CMAT’s Euro-Country

The BBC has clarified the editing of CMAT’s new song, Euro-Country, after the singer expressed disappointment over missing Irish lyrics.

The Meath native dropped her latest track and music video on Tuesday, with the first official play of the full song being released at 6pm on BBC Radio 1.

The opening of the song, which features just over 40 seconds of lyrics in Irish, was not included in the play.

Taking to her Instagram story to address the issue, CMAT told her followers: “I just want to say really quickly that it was not my decision to have the Irish language edited out of the first ever play of Euro-Country on radio.”

“I don’t know if it was a mistake or what happened, but that was not my decision, however, they have just gotten in contact and said that they are going to play the Irish language intro full version of Euro-Country tomorrow to make up for it.”

“I don’t know who edited that out; that was crazy of them… Yeah, not my decision, but they’re fixing it!”

However, when contacted by Goss.ie for a comment, a spokesperson for BBC Radio 1 stated: “BBC Radio 1 did not edit the Irish language from this single, we broadcast the radio edit of CMAT’s new song Euro-Country that was supplied by the record label.”

They continued: “BBC Radio 1 has already played the full version that includes the Irish language intro today on ‘Rickie Melvin and Charlie’, and it will be played again on ‘Going Home’, and Radio 1’s New Music Show with Jack Saunders.'”

Euro-County, which is also the title of her upcoming album, describes the impact of the financial crash on people living in Ireland at the time.

It includes lyrics such as, “All the big boys, all the Berties, all the envelopes, yeah they hurt me,” referring to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

The music video features the 29-year-old dancing in the fountain at the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry in North Dublin.

Euro-Country, the album, is set for release at the end of August, and the singer is due to play Dublin’s 3Arena this coming December.