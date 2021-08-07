Clodagh McKenna shares wild video from her hen party with famous Irish friends

The celebrity chef celebrated with Laura Whitmore and Imelda May

Clodagh McKenna has shared a wild video from her hen party, ahead of her wedding next weekend.

The TV chef, who lives in the UK with her fiancé Harry Herbert, celebrated her hen do with some famous Irish friends – including Laura Whitmore and Imelda May.

Taking to Instagram, the 46-year-old posted a video of the group dancing around a candlelit table to Madonna’s Dress You Up.

She captioned the post: “One week to go! 💃💒”

“Thank you to all the amazing women in my life for the most incredible evening full of LOVE ♥️.”

Clodagh announced her engagement to Harry last October, three years after they first met.

The Cork native later revealed Harry popped the question in the woods, at the front of their home in Highclere Park.

Her millionaire fiancé grew up in Broadspear House in Highclere Park, where the much-loved series Downton Abbey is filmed.

On RTÉ’s Today Show last year, the celebrity chef said: “We are so happy, we got engaged about 6 weeks ago. We moved in together about 2 and a half years ago. When it’s right it’s right. We couldn’t be happier.”

Speaking about their wedding plans, Clodagh said at the time: “The most important thing for us is that my family from Ireland can travel here and Harry’s got family abroad as well, so we want everyone with us.”

“That is the most important thing. Even if it’s just a table in the middle of the field and we’re all together – that’s what is important.”