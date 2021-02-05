The Irish chef made quite the impression

Clodagh McKenna dubbed a ‘hoot’ following her hilarious appearance on This Morning

Clodagh McKenna has been dubbed a “hoot” following her hilarious appearance on This Morning today.

The TV chef, who lives in the UK with her fiancé Harry Herbert, was showing viewers how to make a chicken pie when she burst into an impromptu rap about pastry.

The Dublin native left hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond in hysterics, as she rapped about “pimping up” her pastry.

In an American accent, Clodagh rapped: “I’m pimping up my pastry man!”

“I’ve got some pie going on, I’ve got a lil bit of egg wash, we’re making this yo, yo, yo.”

It’s safe to say viewers were very entertained by Clodagh’s outburst, and many said they’d love to see her on the show more.

One viewer tweeted: Clodagh is a great additional [sic] #ThisMorning she’s a hoot and a half.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “Clodagh is making me laugh. #ThisMorning. Great personality. Silliness just like me.”

A third viewer added: “We need more of Clodagh 😍 #ThisMorning.”

