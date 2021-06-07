Claudine Keane shares stunning snaps from her wedding to husband Robbie

The couple are celebrating 13 years of marriage today

Claudine Keane has shared stunning snaps from her wedding to husband Robbie.

The model and the former footballer tied the knot back on June 7, 2008 with a lavish reception at Powerscourt Hotel in Co. Wicklow.

Marking their 13th wedding anniversary today, Claudine posted a series of photos and videos from the couple’s big day to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Happy 13th wedding Anniversary @robbiekeane I hope we are blessed with good health and happiness for the years ahead, what an adventure it will be so much to look forward to❤️”

“Looking back on these pictures and videos brings back such lovely memories and reminds me how far we’ve come in life but most importantly how far we’ve come together.”

“Thank you for being a great friend, husband & father , I love you 😘😘 #happyanniversary ❤️🍾🥂”

A host of famous faces attended Robbie and Claudine’s big day, including then-couple Jamie and Louise Redknapp, Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond, and footballer Shay Given.

The couple are parents to two sons – Robert, 12, and Hudson, 5.