Claudine Keane shares photos from her wedding to Robbie Keane – as she celebrates anniversary

Claudine Keane shares photos from her wedding to Robbie Keane – as...

Claudine Keane has shared photos from her wedding to Robbie Keane – as the couple celebrate 12 years of marriage this weekend.

The model and the footballer tied the knot back in 2008, with a lavish reception at Powerscourt Hotel, Wicklo

Taking to Instagram, Claudine thanked her husband for a wonderful marriage so far.

“Happy 12th Wedding Anniversary @robbiekeane you are my best friend and soulmate❤️,” she captioned the post.

“Looking through these pictures bring back so many lovely memories. We are so blessed with our family and friendship, you are the best 🥰Here’s to many more years of adventures together. I love you 😘❤️.”

The couple’s wedding had the who’s who of the entertainment world at their nuptials, including then couple Jamie and Louise Redknapp, Pippa O’Connor and Brian Ormond, and footballer Shay Given.