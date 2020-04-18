Claudine Keane reveals husband Robbie has lost two relatives this week in heartbreaking post

Claudine Keane reveals husband Robbie has lost two relatives this week in...

Claudine Keane has revealed her husband Robbie has lost two relatives this week in a heartbreaking post.

Taking to Twitter, the footballer’s wife of 11 years shared: “Looking back over the last few weeks seems surreal.”

“Two of Robs relatives have passed away this week and Rob is currently En route to beep his horn outside to show his respect.”

“Very Heartbreaking for people not to get the send off they deserve 😔,” Claudine wrote, before adding, “RIP Anne and Christie. 🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

The news comes after Claudine and Robbie launched a fundraiser earlier this week, to raise money for healthcare staff in Ireland, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Encouraging people to donate to the GoFundMe page, Robbie is giving away his personal Hublot watch to one lucky donor – and the winner will be picked next month.

The couple have already raised over €27,000, surpassing their original goal of €20k.