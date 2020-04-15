Claudine and Robbie Keane start GoFundMe campaign for frontline workers

Claudine and Robbie Keane have raised over €9,000 in less than 24 hours, after launching a GoFundMe campaign for frontline workers.

Sharing their GoFundMe campaign on social media, the famous couple explained why they were raising the money.

“Thank you for visiting our fundraising page supporting this new national appeal supporting 12 of Ireland’s leading hospitals in the fight against Covid-19,” they wrote.

Robbie & Claudine Keane – Our Hospital Heroes https://t.co/j6pEoGmVtA — Claudine Keane (@ClaudineKeane1) April 14, 2020

“Our Hospital Heroes Appeal is being co-ordinated by the Mater Foundation, the official fundraising body of the Mater University Hospital.”

“This cause is very close to our hearts. A close relative of ours has been fighting Covid-19 for last two weeks.”

“They thankfully come through the worst but without the help of the ICU and HDU teams then the news may have been quite different,” they continued.

“We will be forever grateful for the sacrifices all the frontline staff have made in every aspect of fighting this virus.”

Big names have already made donations, including footballer Shane Duffy, who donated €2,000, and blogger and business woman Suzanne Jackson, who donated €1,000.

To encourage people to donate to the GoFundMe page, Claudine and Robbie are also giving away a Hublot watch, and will pick a winner in four weeks time.

For details on how to enter, check out Claudine’s post below:

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast the girls are reminiscing over their own Leaving Cert drama, giving their top TV picks and chatting about the biggest stories of the week.

Plus Ali announces our brand new Patreon platform, which you can sign up to right HERE.

Become a Patron!